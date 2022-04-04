Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem!

By Nick Antonicello

LA mayoral hopeful Craig Greiwe is a pragmatic, solutions-based private business executive who believes the issue of homelessness is being eradicated throughout the United States except for Los Angeles and that’s because the people running against him are the very individuals who created the problem in the first place!

A former chief strategy officer of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, Greiwe has made a career out of turning around major FORTUNE 500 companies and he wants to apply that skill set to fixing a very dysfunctional place known as Los Angeles. 

A graduate of USC and Columbia Law school, Greiwe sees himself as the only man with a real plan. 

On the number issue of the race, the candidate praised the LA Alliance lawsuit settlement with the city a “significant step forward, but not going far enough.” 

“Homelessness is being eradicated virtually everywhere except LA. I’m the only candidate calling for federal intervention.” 

As mayor Greiwe would invite President Joe Biden to Los Angeles so that he would see for himself the consequences of decades of poor leadership. 

Calling LAHSA (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority) an “unmitigated disaster,” he would remove the city from this two-tiered bureaucracy. 

“While my opponents in this race are seeking a power grab, I will utilize federal law and the appropriate intervention to solve the problem.” 

The candidate referred to the catastrophe of Hurricane Katrina as being “ten times the problem” of LA’s homeless issue and that city leaders have simply ignored this moral tragedy. 

“Career insiders have no incentive to deal with homelessness.” 

Admitting his race is an uphill affair from a logistics and fundraising perspective, the candidate was delighted by the spending spree currently from developer Rick Caruso, the billionaire businessman who resides in the Pacific Palisades, the richest and most affluent neighborhood in all of Los Angeles. 

Greiwe now believes the massive campaign spending of Caruso has brought to the forefront a mayoral election forthcoming, something 80% of the general public did not know several weeks ago. 

And despite the huge media purchase by Caruso, Greiwe believes the ultimate outcome will be a runoff. 

“My opponents are educating the public on their failures.” 

Greiwe stressed his campaign is a much more focused, targeted and ultimately the most effective and persuasive message that will resonate with voters. 

From a strategic outlook, he believes he needs to reach some 700,000 registered voters who are engaged and then focus on the 400-500,000 who are persuadable and seeking real solutions to tough problems like homelessness. 

City Finances 

The hopeful described the current overtime frenzy of LA employees as “total insanity,” and accused current city officials as an example of “no one minding the store.” 

“There is no political will. My opponents are too afraid to engage the cost and size of city government.” 

Greiwe pointed out while the population of Los Angeles has remained relatively the same, the budget and expenditures have exploded from $8.2 billion to $11.2 billion today. 

“Government is not a business. We need too hold it to a standard while 70% of tenants struggle just to pay their rent.” 

DWP 

When asked about the city’s utility, the candidate questioned how cost was being calculated to service. When asked if he would consider selling this nearly $2 billion dollar bureaucracy, he said all options should be on the table for discussion. 

Venice & CD-11

The candidate indicated he has been to Venice several times and is well aware of the encampments and rising crime currently congregating at the Centennial Park median, just due east of the Free Public Library on South Venice Boulevard. 

Greiwe stressed he has made no endorsement in the highly competitive campaign to replace retiring Councilman Mike Bonin, who was run out of the race by a recall drive that gathered some 26,000 signatures across the district. 

Greiwe had high praise for Harrison Avenue candidates Mike Newhouse and Traci Park, both attorneys seeking to succeed the lame duck Bonin. 

“The current council members for the most part are institutional creatures with no spine. With Mike and Traci in the race we finally have a shift in direction and purpose.” 

“One of them will be part of a common sense core for a new city council. A Traci Park/Mike Newhouse run-off would be the best result in CD-11.” 

Greiwe also stressed that he supported the recall of Mike Bonin and has endorsed the candidacy of Venice Community Officer Nico Ruderman, a proponent of that recall effort that gathered 95% of the required petitions to oust the two-term incumbent. 

Ruderman is seeking the vacant assembly seat in a very competitive four-way race come Tuesday, April 5th where many believe that contest will in all probability go to runoff as well. 

The winner will succeed former assembly member Autumn Burke of Marina del Rey. 

Political Outsider

Greiwe is from humble origins as he grew up in poverty in rural Indiana and he wants to apply those struggles of food and housing insecurity to the current crisis of homelessness here in LA. 

While the field is crowded, Greiwe is convinced such first-hand struggles along with a specific, published plan-of-attack to address rampant homelessness, rising crime and the overall deterioration of the quality of life here in Los Angeles compounded by COVID makes his candidacy the right message at the tight time and the only real outsider to the office in more than 80 years. 

The author is a longtime Venetian and member of the Oceanfront Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council. He can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: parks.ca.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
News, Upbeat Beat

Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Excluded From LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

$1,000 a month program applies only to low-income communities  By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...

Rendering: Huntington Estate Properties.
News, Real Estate

Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Nearly century-old property hits market  By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
News

PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...

Photo: facebook (@santamonicamtns)
News, Upbeat Beat

40 Immigrants Become United States Citizens During Santa Monica Mountains Ceremony

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Submitted by the National Park Service In a beautiful courtyard in the Santa Monica Mountains, 40 immigrants became United States...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR