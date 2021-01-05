Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week
* FEMA Ranks Los Angeles County Most Dangerous in the U.S
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...
Shore Hotel Looks Forward to 2021 and Strengthening Its Bond with the Community
December 31, 2020 Palisades News
Like all local hotels, COVID-19 heavily impacted Shore Hotel in 2020. Beginning in March, Shore Hotel saw its occupancy rates...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
December 30, 2020 Staff Writer
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home
December 29, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...
Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog
December 28, 2020 Staff Writer
Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog By Chad Winthrop It’s been a challenging two years...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns
December 23, 2020 Staff Writer
Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...
Local Council Calls for Outdoor Dining as Longtime Westside Restaurant Temporarily Closes
December 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall
December 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 21, 2020 Staff Writer
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
