McConnell’s Offers Ice Cream-Infused Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving

The Shop Has a Sweet Addition to the Dinner Table This Holiday

By Zach Armstrong

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has a sweet addition to the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

Offered from Nov. 1 through 24 and available for pickup starting Nov. 10, McConnell’s Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie. The treat is stuffed with the chain’s pumpkin pie ice cream while boasting a brown butter shortbread cookie crust, topped with pecan pralines and finished with salted caramel sauce. According to its website, the item costs a total of $55 and can be ordered online.

McConnell’s has spots in West L.A. including 15209 Palisades Village Lane within the Pacific Palisades and at 1456 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. For more information or to order the seasonal item, go to https://mcconnellsfineicecreams.olo.com/.