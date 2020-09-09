Meditation Changed my Brain

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and soon after we all were compelled to put ourselves into quarantine, I immediately went deep into my “bubble” and stayed there for several months. I didn’t even know I was doing it.

The key areas of my PR business are focused on healthcare, non-profit organizations, as well as County and City public education. When the pandemic hit its stride, no one wanted to talk about the RFPs that we had submitted. Hell, no one was in the office to even answer the phone.

One of my associates could not hold out any longer and had to take a mundane, full time job doing collections remotely.  The other one was so busy with his kids – 3 of them all out of school. What makes matters worse, he just got a job in New Mexico and is moving his family there. They already bought a house.

This news brought me down even more.  I slept a lot. I never reached out to any of my relatives, friends, associates. I did not have the energy. I know this next thing sounds really shallow, but I missed hair cuts, manicures, pedicures, massages, lash extensions (my real ones are growing in – yey!) for 4 months. I remained in denial of the real world.

Soon after I talked to a friend, who suggested a 2-hour meditation class, held by Naam Yoga via Zoom for free. For two hours straight, I sat with my legs folded, eyes mostly closed and chanted in a language that I have never spoken until that day, with no less than 75 others, also connected by Zoom. I though two hours was going to be insane. Guess what? It wasn’t. It went by so fast. 

The next day I woke up rested and energetic. It felt like my brain has been turned on! Instead of sleeping (or eating) I had the interest and energy to educate myself about new things. I hired a professional coach to reframe my resume. I started looking into ways to make money other than PR. It seems like when you direct energy to something specific, the specific something starts to appear.

Just this week, I got a new account. I’m excited about the project. I also got an RFP (request for proposal) from the City. I have a new, deeper understanding about “living in the present.” For any of those out there like me, check out meditation classes. There are many on line, and most are free. It will help you to change your brain, and to release the anxiety created from all the crazy news we hear every day.

Please stay safe and healthy. Love you all.

in Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

By Toi Creel UCLA is searching for volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine The Lundquist Institute, in partnership with the National...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

News, Westside Wellness

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Video, Westside Wellness

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Local Business Spotlight, Video, Westside Wellness

Local Business Spotlight: Body Rhythm

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Looking for a workout that engages the entire body, tones muscles, and increases flexibility? Body Rhythm has you covered with...
Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: The best coastal hiking in Southern California.

January 24, 2020

Read more
January 24, 2020

Reporter Alice Ford takes us on a coastal adventure for some incredible views and animal encounters in this video brought...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR