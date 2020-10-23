MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design.

Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
News, Video

Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Video

Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Dining, Video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
News, Video

Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
News, Video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Real Estate

Rent Index for Los Angeles Down Since Start of Pandemic

October 18, 2020

October 18, 2020

Apartments.com study shows rents in City of Los Angeles down 6.2 percent By Toi Creel If you’re a renter in...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Real Estate, Video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
News, Video

Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
News, Video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Dining, Video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
News, Video

Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...
Video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Home-Sharing Ordinance Enforcement Enhancements

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Los Angels City Council has enhanced its home sharing ordinance to help identify unregistered or improperly registered sites When Los...

