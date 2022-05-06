The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met the officers from beat three.
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
The Bay Club in Pacific Palisades Closing
May 5, 2022 Staff Writer
After nearly 20 years, Bay Club to close Palisades location May 31 By Dolores Quintana The Bay Club in Pacific...
Man Pistol-Whipped, Has Rolex Stolen Near Pacific Palisades
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Victim was taking pictures of MacLaren car when incident occurred By Sam Catanzaro A man on this week was pistol-whipped...
Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration This Weekend
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Simon Meadow By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration will take...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Writer
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Outdoor Concert Series ‘Off the 405’ Returns to the Getty Center
Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner Returning for the first time...
Palisades Recreation Center Gets News Leader
Jasmine Dowlatshahi new Senior Facility Director for Center By Dolores Quintana Jasmine Dowlatshahi has been appointed the new Senior Facility...
Brentwood’s Rick Caruso Talks Renewal
Tom Safran recently hosted another one of his great backyard gatherings, this time for LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. So...
LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year
LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme: Palisades Today – May 2nd 2022
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme* Palisades Recreation Center...
Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million
April 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...
Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease
April 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...
Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results
April 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...
