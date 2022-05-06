Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met the officers from beat three.
.
Video brought to you by SM Auctions.

in News, Video
