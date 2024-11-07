Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

Santa Monica, CAA new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity Review, an ambitious journal dedicated to capturing the narratives of urban life from around the world. Founded by Genaro Trejo, a former investor turned arts advocate, Megacity Review has emerged as a platform for voices often sidelined in mainstream media, including those from LGBTQ+ communities. With roots in East Los Angeles and a career spanning continents, Trejo merges his local insight with a global vision, celebrating the diversity of urban life.

Trejo’s journey to creating Megacity Review is one of passion and purpose. Raised in East LA, he studied political science and Chicano Studies at UCLA and earned a master’s in public policy from the University of Chicago. His career led him through Latin America and Asia as a private investor, where he observed the challenges and complexities of urban landscapes in cities like Mexico City and Shanghai. Eventually, he shifted his focus to nonprofit work in Los Angeles, serving as COO of Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) while partnering with groups like the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Weingart Foundation. Now, Megacity Review blends Trejo’s business expertise with his commitment to the arts, creating a platform for voices seldom heard.

“Cities are filled with dynamic people and untold stories,” Trejo says. “My goal with Megacity Review was to create a space that captures urban experiences from every angle. Cities are rich, complex spaces, and we want the journal to reflect that.”

A Fresh, Inclusive Voice in LA’s Westside Literary Scene

The debut issue of Megacity Review demonstrates the journal’s commitment to diversity in both content and contributors. With pieces by New York Times-recognized artist Lauren Halsey and Vietnamese American writer Lynn Lieu, the issue delves into themes of identity and culture. Lieu’s story, “Eyebrows,” explores body dysmorphia and cultural pressures, offering readers a candid, authentic perspective.

Other contributors include Lisa McKamy, a managing editor at the University of Chicago Press, and Robinne Lee, author of The Idea of You, whose presence underscores Megacity’s mission of inclusivity. Inspired by The Paris Review, the journal combines uncoated text pages with semi-gloss inserts to elevate its art features, giving readers an immersive experience that’s both visually and tactilely engaging.

From Global Investment to Local Impact

Trejo’s career path, from global investment to community work in Los Angeles, gives him a unique lens through which he views urban life. His years as an investor in Latin America and Asia brought him a deep understanding of urban challenges. Now, he applies this knowledge locally, serving on boards like The Survivor Center (formerly The Center for Law and Justice) and PS Science, where he channels his expertise into community work.

“After years in business, I wanted to bring that experience to the literary arts,” Trejo says. “Megacity Review allows me to support both emerging and established voices, showcasing stories that shape city life.”

A Platform for Urban Arts and Global Perspectives

Available for pre-order at megacityreview.org, Megacity Review invites readers across Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and the broader Westside to engage with the diverse realities of city life. Trejo hopes the journal will become a staple for those interested in urban stories that matter, whether they’re readers in Los Angeles or global citizens.

With its debut, Megacity Review is more than just a publication; it’s a movement. Advocating for free expression and connecting people through stories, it reveals the depth, beauty, and resilience of urban communities. Megacity Review is a vital new presence in arts and literature, inviting readers into a world where every city’s story matters.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
News, Upbeat

Renewable Energy Group to Host Scenic Hike in Palisades

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Route Is Based on a Walk Described as “The Most Scenic of All the City’s Stairwalks.” WRISE Los Angeles,...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
Hard, News

Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Palisades Art Association to Host Juried Art Show

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Artists Are Welcome to Submit up to Three Artworks The Pacific Palisades Art Association will hold its annual Juried Art...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Activist Named 24th Senate District’s “2024 Woman of the Year”

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

In Addition to Working With the Alzheimer’s Association, She Has Been Active in the Stop Asian Hate Movement Senator Ben...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR