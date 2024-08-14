“Memnon” Premiering This Fall at Getty Villa Museum

“Memnon” Revives an Ancient Greek Legend That Has Remained Largely Overlooked for Centuries

The Getty Villa Museum will host the world premiere of “Memnon,” a new outdoor theater production in collaboration with the Classical Theatre of Harlem, this September. The play, which recounts the story of an Ethiopian king who travels to Troy during its darkest hour, will mark the 18th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater production.

Directed by Carl Cofield, associate artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and written by Will Power, “Memnon” uses vivid language and compelling conflict to revive an ancient Greek legend that has remained largely overlooked for centuries. The Classical Theatre of Harlem previously performed a virtual rendition of the play as part of the Getty Villa’s Theater Lab program in 2022.

Timothy Potts, director of the Getty Museum, expressed excitement about the production, emphasizing the importance of bridging classical themes with contemporary relevance. “The world premiere of Memnon this September is a must-see for all,” Potts said.

The cast features Eric Berryman in the title role, alongside Jennifer Mogbock as Helen and Daniel Molina as Polydamas/Antilochus, with further casting announcements to follow.

“This ambitious opportunity for CTH to share its mission nationally sets us up for success,” said Ty Jones, producing artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem. Cofield echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of bringing the story of Memnon to the forefront of mythology.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays from September 5 to 28, with previews on August 29 to 31. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances are scheduled for September 19 and 26. Ticket prices range from $30 to $55 and will be available online starting July 1.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Getty Villa’s website or call (310) 440-7300.