Metro Seeks Input on Affordable Housing Near 17th St. Station

Photo: Google Earth

Residents Can Share Feedback via an Online Survey or During an Upcoming Virtual Meeting

Metro is advancing its 10,000 Home Commitment with a focus on affordable housing, targeting underutilized Metro-owned land. One of the first developments planned is near the 17th Street/Santa Monica College station. Metro aims to create income-restricted housing on the site and is seeking community input on the project’s design, services, and public spaces.

The public comment period began on Oct. 4, offering residents the opportunity to share feedback via an online survey or during a virtual meeting on Oct. 23. This project, though not directly affiliated with the city of Santa Monica, is being promoted locally to ensure community awareness and participation.

Metro’s 45-day comment period marks a key step in addressing housing affordability and homelessness by developing residential spaces near public transit, helping to connect residents with resources and opportunities.

