Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident

By Zach Armstrong

A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the downtown intersection of Colorado Ave. and 11th St. on Friday after an illegal turn was made, according to an L.A. Metro spokesperson. 

The train was traveling east at around 3:52 p.m. when a gray sedan traveling southbound on 11th illegally made a left turn. After the collision, the vehicle passenger fled the scene for unknown reasons. 

L.A. Metro officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident, said the Metro spokesperson. No further information was provided. 

This incident is not the first of its kind, as L.A. Metro’s train routes slice through many of the city’s popular roads. A car was overturned in November after crashing with a Metro Blue Line train in the Central-Alameda neighborhood. That collision was preceded by about two months prior at Raymond Ave. and California Blvd. in Pasadena. That accident, involving a Metro A-line train, resulted in a hospitalized woman and damaged infrastructure to the train crossing.

