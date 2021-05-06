Mexican Sushi?

Misael Guerrero-helmed restaurant opens April 23

By Toi Creel

A fusion restaurant featuring Latin American sushi and a wine cellar has opened in Santa Monica.

La Condesa will be opening April 23 at 1519 Wilshire Boulevard at the former Empire space, as reported by Toddrickallen. The menu will feature a mixture of seafood, grilled items, plates and mixed drinks.

La Condesa is the creation of Misael Guerrero, a chef hailing from Sinaloa. Guerrero’s success includes a string of restaurants under his belt like chain Culichitown and Mama Por Dios. One of the things Guerrero is known for is fusion creations, like his Latin American sushi.

While the website doesn’t have a full menu listed yet, the restaurant does give hint about what customers can expect via their Instagram account. The handle @lacondesarestauranta includes images of spicy Latin American sushi, Australian Waygu, Philadelphia Tampico spicy balls, breaded crab, yellow tail carpacccio and more.

La Condesa also offers a program for wine aficionados. One can join their wine cellars programs to get access to parties, invitations to special events, along with a customized plate and wine box.

According to their website, if interested in a $2,000.00 cellar, one will have the right of $1,500.00 in the equivalent of liquor bottles. If interested in a $5,000.00 cellar, one will have the right of $4,000.00 in the equivalent of liquor bottles. Every Cellar owner, must make a monthly consumption equivalent to 50 percent of the original space value, the rules state.

For more information visit https://lacondesarestaurants.com/.