“Michael Lane Villas” on market for nearly $1.8M

The Living Room Has a Wet Bar and Could Be Transformed Into a Theater

Michael Lane Villas, a townhome boasting a nearly 2,500 sq. ft. living space and strategically positioned to offer 180-degree views, is on the market for $1.78 million.

Nestled within the Palisades Highlands and through the grand gated patio, every west-facing window frames panoramas of the green mountains, while the private balcony off the primary suite provides a view of the Pacific Ocean.

On the entry level, there is a spacious living room complete with a wet bar that could be transformed into a theater, game room, or even an ensuite with the addition of the upgraded bathroom. On the mid-level, providing access to the two-car garage, is a remodeled kitchen featuring custom cabinetry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining room featuring a large window, making the views always within sight during mealtime. The family room boasts a fireplace, a balcony and powder bath.

To the upper level, the primary suite features soaring ceilings, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a private bathroom, and a balcony.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1694-Michael-Ln_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M11726-88580.