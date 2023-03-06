Michael Milken’s Pacific Palisades Estate Goes on Sale for $64 Million

The LEED-certified property, owned by an LLC linked to the Milken Family Foundation, includes a 13,000-square-foot main house and a 3,000-square-foot guest house

In Pacific Palisades, an estate linked to Michael Milken, the “junk bond king” who was indicted and convicted of racketeering and securities fraud for which he spent two years in jail, has gone on sale as reported by Mansion Global.com. He was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The compound is listed for sale at $64 million and sits on 1.3 acres of land in the Pacific Palisades. The property is owned by an LLC linked to the Milken Family Foundation who, according to Mansion Global, are sent the documents about the property. The property is LEED certified and features a geothermal HVAC system and includes a 13,000-square-foot main house and a 3,000-square-foot guest house and a lawyer who is mentioned in the property’s documents does represent the Milken Foundation. According to Mansion Global, the Milken Family did not respond to requests for comment.

This home is part of the Palisades Rivera area of the Palisades which is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city. Listing agents from The Westside Estate Agency Fred J. Bernstein and Ethan Peskowitz also did not comment on the listing.

According to the listing, the main house boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two studies, a professional media room, a large game room that opens to the backyard and two playrooms, a massive kitchen and a family room, and an 800-square-foot gym on the lower level

In the guest house, you will find two bedrooms and four bathrooms, one of which features a Japanese spa soaking tub.

Additional amenities include a resort-style pool and spa and a fire feature in the backyard which has over 8000 square feet of space. You can drive in through the long driveway ending at an oversized motor court and roam over the multiple large flat lawns. The entire property has views that are described by the listing as “epic”.

The last time this compound was sold in 2009, it went for $14.5 million per the website Property Shark.