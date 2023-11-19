Michelle Pfeiffer Snatches Palisades Residence for Over $10M

The Mansion Was Purchased in 1995 for $2.8 Million by Renowned Winemaker Al Scheid

Michelle Pfeiffer, along with her husband, television producer David E. Kelley, continues their real estate ventures on the upscale Westside of Los Angeles.

Their latest acquisition is a $10.6 million mansion located in the prestigious Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood, adjacent to Bill Cosby’s long-held Los Angeles residence, reported Robb Report. Positioned in close proximity to the opulent estates of notable figures such as Steven Spielberg, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Dan Castellaneta, the 7,600-square-foot Mediterranean-style house offers a prime location, according to Robb Report.

Originally constructed in 1993, the mansion was purchased in 1995 for $2.8 million by renowned winemaker Al Scheid, who recently passed away in the residence. Kelley and Pfeiffer paid approximately $130,000 more than the initial asking price set by the Scheid family to secure ownership of this notably beige-hued property.