Mid-Century Malibu Home Designed by Buff and Hensman Sells for $17.5 Million

Photo: realtor.com.

Ravishing Malibu mid-century home sells after only 30 days on the market

By Dolores Quintana

A Mid-Century Malibu home near the Pacific Palisades designed by Buff and Hensman has sold for $17.5 million after only 30 days on the market. 

The ravishing Malibu mid-century home, a rare find, was only on the market for about 30 days according to Realtor.com. Buff and Hensman were a pair of famous designers who were renowned for their design expertise in the middle of the 20th century. The home comes with 60 feet of ocean front property on one of the area’s most desirable beaches. This four bedroom home was previously only available as a rental property with monthly leasing fees that could go as high as $50,000 per month. The property’s last sale took place in 2009 and has undergone renovations that were very sensitive to the original design. 

Coldwell Banker listing agent, Susan Monus said, “In my opinion, Buff and Hensman captured the feeling of the quintessential beach home.” in a quote to Realtor.com. 

Buff and Hensman are noted for creating residences for Steve McQueen, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and a Case Study Home. 

The home has a humble red door but once you enter, you can see straight through the house to the ocean and a fountain masks the noise of Pacific Coast Highway outside. Susan Monus said, as quoted by Realtor.com  “When you enter the courtyard from the street, you see straight through to the ocean, which is one of my favorite features in this beach home.”

Susan Monus was also quoted by Realtor.com and said, “The great room spans the whole width of the house, allowing for generous entertaining and gathering space.” about the area one walks into once you enter the home. A lounge alcove is next to the great room which comes with a fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and even more seating. There is a deck outside that also spans the width of the home, just off from the great room. There is another large deck on the second floor which is connected to two of the three bedrooms on that floor. The master bedroom has an onyx bathroom and a reading nook. There is also a “bunk room” with bunk beds that can host four younger guests. There’s also a separate guest structure at the front of the property which can be used by visiting family or friends.

in News, Real Estate
