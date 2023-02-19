Mid-Century Modern Home Hits the Market For $10.5 Million in Santa Monica Canyon

Four bedroom, five bedroom fully restored home for sale on Amalfi Drive

Situated in Santa Monica Canyon is a restored Midcentury-Modern home that has hit the market for $10.5 million.

Located at 247 Amalfi Drive, the International-style house was designed by Case Study Architect Thornton M. Abell in 1951, for a couple and their two sons. Initially completed in two stages, the house features three bedrooms in the main house, plus an art studio that can also be used as an office or gym. A separate guest house is situated above the garage.

The current owner, who is also an accomplished architect, rebuilt the house from the ground up over five years – extrapolating on Abell’s original footprint and plans using modern materials for top international construction standards. The layout of the public spaces utilizes board-formed concrete walls with built-in oak cabinetry and radiant heated floors. Of the three bedrooms on the upper level of the main house, one faces out onto gardens with partial views of the Pacific Ocean.

The artist studio/office/gym feature within a third structure has easy street access while remaining private and autonomous from other areas of the property. The grounds include a two-car garage, two additional parking spaces, and a spectacular sky deck featuring solar panels for insulation and control through the Control 4 automation system.

With four bedrooms, five bathrooms (3 full & 2 half) this restored property represents 20th-century design at its finest while offering 21st-century amenities that make modern living truly luxurious.

The home is listed by Frank Langen, of Deasy Penner & Partners. To view the listing visit https://www.realtor.com/news/unique-homes/midcentury-modern-santa-monica-home-asks-10-5m/