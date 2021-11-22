Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location
* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall
November 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...
Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues
November 23, 2021 Staff Writer
Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend
November 18, 2021 Staff Writer
Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s
November 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers
November 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case
November 15, 2021 Staff Writer
December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...Read more
POPULAR
LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend
Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...Read more