Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location
* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
Video

ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...

Photo: LAFD (official)
News

Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.
News, Real Estate

Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Video, Wellness

Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News, Video

Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR