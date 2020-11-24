Missing Man Last Seen in Pacific Palisades

LAPD says man Michael St. Jean last seen on September 27 in Pacific Palisades

By Chad Winthrop

Los Angeles police say a missing man was last seen in September in Pacific Palisades.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West LA Division, Michael St. Jean (pictured), age 54, was last seen in the Pacific Palisades area on September 27.

The LAPD says he is described as a white male with white/gray hair, hazel eyes, 6′ tall and 190lbs.

“Michael’s family is very concerned for his safety,” the LAPD says.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.