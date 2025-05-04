‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls

A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy Aging to combat the growing challenge of non-emergency 9-1-1 calls from aging residents has proven successful since its pilot launch in 2023.

Now in full bloom, the goal of the program is to reduce strain on emergency services and improve the quality of life for older adults with chronic health issues, social isolation and other complex needs.

By co-locating a part-time WISE care manager at the fire department, emergency responders can identify and refer adults that need short or long-term health management services;to proactively manage the frequency these individuals need to call emergency responders.

“During the pilot, we found our paramedics who were engaging with these folksneeded services from our community partners,” said Patrick Nulty, SMFD’s Emergency Medical Services Battalion Chief, “WISE became a very strong partner of ours to provide dedicated, nuanced services that connect folks with services they need.”

To measure success, SMFD identified a group of 40 people in need of support services that frequently called 9-1-1 over a six-month period. They found that six months after receiving direct case management from WISE, there was an 86% reduction in calls from those individuals.

“This has been a missing piece of the puzzle for us at the fire department providing emergency medical services in our community. This tool is widely accepted by our paramedics who especially appreciate that they can go into a person’s home and have a solution for them,” Nulty said.

The reduction in non-emergency 9-1-1 calls is a big win. Dr. Anat Louis, PsyD, Vice President of Care Management at WISE says that collaborating with the Santa Monica Fire Department has helped identify and find the right services for vulnerable individuals before their living situation becomes unsustainable.

Other core objectives of this program include preventing homelessness by addressing the root causes that lead to housing instability such as chronic health issues andsafety at home to avoid hospitalization,as well as hoarding that can lead to eviction, which ultimately reduces health and medical costs. 

“With this partnership, we connect people to proper support within WISE and the community and help them maintain aging in place independently for as long as possible without them getting hurt,” Louis said.

As the partnership continues, positive results have driven vulnerable people to receive support, sometimes in ways they didn’t know they needed it.

“Sometimes people aren’t aware they are depressed or anxious or have isolated for as long as they have. Whether that be because their spouse passed away, or because they are having mobility issues. Through WISE, they’re able to receive support and socially engage through activities, boosting their overall mental and physical state,” Louis said.

In the future, the fire department and WISE hopes others adapt this model to help support aging and improve the quality of life for vulnerable older adults.

“I hope this becomes a standard of care in more communities because you can really bridge the gap for a lot of people in need,” Nulty said.

Wise&Healthy Aging serves more than 20,000 older adults per year and is committed to improving the quality of life for seniors through services such as its Adult Day Center for older adults with memory loss and The Club, their senior center that provides a variety of social activities and classes to help older adults stay engaged and connected – and more.

To learn more about WISE, visit wiseandhealthyaging.org.

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Market Faces Mounting Inventory, Falling Land Values Amid Rebuild

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Price reductions are becoming more common, with weekly drops steadily increasing. Still, well-priced lots in desirable locations are finding buyers ...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
Hard, News

Three Charged with Faking Ties to Palisades in FEMA Fraud Scheme

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire Three people have been charged in...

Photo: LADWP
News

LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...
News, Upbeat

AI Tool to Speed Building Permits in Fire Recovery

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

The software, developed by Archistar, uses machine learning, computer vision, and automated rulesets California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Granddaughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Grandmother in Santa Monica

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

The grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening A woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her grandmother during a domestic...
News, Upbeat

Wildfire Recovery Workshop Set for May 10 in Palisades

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

It aims to equip homeowners with tools and information to make informed rebuilding decisions A community workshop focused on wildfire...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Roll out the … robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Photo: Instagram: @TheJuniorCookies
Dining, News

Beloved West Hollywood Cookie Shop Expanding to Santa Monica

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Junior Cookies has developed a loyal following in West Hollywood for its fresh, small-batch baked goods Junior Cookies, the West...
Dining, News

Voodoo Doughnuts to Soon Open Location in Windward Circle

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Voodoo Doughnut has become a cultural phenomenon since its inception, known for its imaginative flavors and sideshow activities Voodoo Doughnuts,...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

For More Info, Go To Aplustree.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/3PhU1J5wOj pic.twitter.com/KqcsPpZ1Ql — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) May 1, 2025

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks to Return 500 Firearms Recovered From Palisades Fire

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Individuals who lost a firearm are asked to contact the LAPD Gun Recovery Unit  The Los Angeles Police Department is...

Photo: Santa Monica Public Library Image Archives
News, Upbeat

New Coalition Rallies to Preserve Palisades’ Cultural Heritage After Wildfire

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

A group of artists, preservationists, and architects is spearheading efforts to protect and reimagine the area’s historic character In the...
Hard, News

Stolen Vehicle Crash Leads to Arrest, Loaded Gun Recovered in Santa Monica

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

The vehicle sped southbound on 3rd Street and attempted to cross the intersection at Ocean Park Boulevard A suspect was...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County to Clear Debris from Non-Responsive Properties After Deadline

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Officials emphasized that the expedited abatement process is essential to avoid further delays in recovery efforts The Los Angeles County...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR