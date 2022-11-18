Model Josephine Skriver Buys Pacific Palisades Home

$5.2 million property checks in at 5,400 square feet

By Dolores Quintana

Supermodel Josephine Skriver and her new husband Alexander DeLeon have a new home in the Pacific Palisades after selling their mansion in the Hollywood Hills as reported by The Dirt.com. The couple paid $5.2 million for this new home. Skriver is a Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated model and DeLeon is a musician.

The home has white and natural wood walls and accents and a marvelous view from the outdoor deck. The Dirt, com quotes the listing which says, “an elegant home with timeless appeal” and the three-story estate has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in a 5,400 square foot space.

The home comes with a 24-hour security patrol through the HOA group which charges $425 a month for the service along with access to the group’s clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts. Outside there is a motor court and a two-car garage, fruit trees and a backyard with a sundeck near a pool and a spa of their own.

Once inside the front door, an expansive foyer, double height, leads to a curved staircase. The living room has a fireplace and French doors that lead out to the patio, which is covered. You can find formal dining near the kitchen outfitted with standard top-of-the-line appliances in stainless steel. The kitchen has one of the currently popular eat-in islands and a breakfast nook. The family room is located near the fireplace and comes with a bar and wine fridge.

The master suite and two other bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master suite comes with a private balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom with the popular dual vanities, soaking tub and steam shower. The guest bedroom is on the first floor that is nearby an office, also with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a rec room and a staff room that can also be converted to other uses.