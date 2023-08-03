“Monte Rio Wine Dinner” Coming to Palisades Village

The Evening Will Include Four Courses Paired With Nine Wines

By Zach Armstrong

Porta Via Palisades will be hosting its “Monte Rio Wine Dinner” Aug. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Join Porta Via Palisades for a wine dinner experience with Patrick Cappiello (@patrickwine) from Monte Rio Cellars. The evening will include four delicious courses paired with nine exquisite wines.” the restaurant wrote of the event.

The event costs $95 per person. The restaurant is located in Palisades Village at 1063 N Swarthmore Ave. For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/monte-rio-wine-dinner-at-porta-via-palisades/.