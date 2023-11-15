Monthly Book Club for Mid-Grade Readers Coming This Weekend

This Month’s Book Is an Illustrated Memoir

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Branch Library will hold its regular event for middle-grade readers to engage and immerse themselves in great literature.

On Nov. 18, middle-grade readers are invited to participate in its monthly book discussion where they will be reading “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui. Published in 2017, the book is an illustrated memoir which follows Bui’s parents’ life throughout the Vietnam War along with their escape from Vietnam to become refugees in the United States when the author was a child.

The event takes place at 10:30 a.m. The library is located at 861 Alma Real Dr.