Months After Becoming Bistro, Hank’s Introduces New Brunch Menu

Photo: Hank’s

Hank’s brunch menu is part of its recent transformation under the guidance of Tancredi DeLuca

Hank’s, a Palisades Village eatery, has recently expanded its offerings by introducing a new brunch menu, just months after transitioning into a bistro. The restaurant now offers brunch service starting at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until dinner begins at 5:00 p.m.

Some highlights include Hank’s Brunch Smashburger, which comes with a single patty, American cheese, bacon, a fried egg, and a crispy hash brown. Another standout is the House-Cured Salmon Plate, served with chopped egg, capers, dill, shallots, and lemon-chive crème fraiche on sourdough toast. For those with a sweet tooth, the Lemon-Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes, topped with whipped cream and mixed berries compote, offer a delightful option.

Additionally, groups can enjoy a Mimosa or Bloody Mary Carafe, which serves four glasses, for $40.

Hank’s brunch menu is part of its recent transformation under the guidance of Tancredi DeLuca, the restaurateur behind Angelini Ristorante & Bar.

