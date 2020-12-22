Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall

LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition following an accident over the weekend near Pacific Palisades.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), on December 19 around 09:13 a.m. ground and air teams responded to a seriously injured adult male mountain biker in remote terrain who sustained head and neck trauma in a fall on the Sullivan Fire Road.

An LAFD rescue helicopter was able to land near the victim and transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.

There is no further information available about to victim at the time of publishing.