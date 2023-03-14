Mountain Lion P-22 Buried in the Santa Monica Mountains Tribal Ceremony

Photo: NPS.

March 4 burial for Southern California’s most famous mountain lion at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains

On March 4, Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, was buried in the Santa Monica Mountains where he once roamed. P-22 was a symbol of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity.

P-22 made his home in the urban Griffith Park for the past decade and was given his name as the 22nd puma included in a study conducted by the National Park Service. His death late last year sparked an ongoing argument regarding whether scientists could keep specimens of P-22’s remains for testing and research. Chumash, Tataviam and Gabrielino (Tongva) peoples argued to bury all samples taken during the necropsy with his body on ancestral lands while others believed that this would be disrespectful to tradition. Mountain lions are seen as relatives and teachers within LA’s tribal communities and all sides were eager to reach a compromise by his burial day, but a consensus was not reached by burial day. 

On March 4 traditional ceremonial rituals including songs, prayers, and smoke cleansings paid homage to P-22’s legacy before he was laid to rest in an undisclosed location within the Santa Monica Mountains. 

“While we have done everything we could to keep the carcass intact, the Tribes and agencies involved are still working toward a conclusion about some of the samples,” the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement. “What is important to understand is that the Tribes and agencies involved all agreed on moving forward with the burial and it was a moving ceremony. We have come to a better place of understanding and we look forward to continued growth from this place.”

“The death of P-22 has affected all of us and he will forever be a revered icon and ambassador for wildlife conservation,” the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County said in a statement. 

As reported by the Associated Press, Alan Salazar from Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians expressed confidence that due to P-22’s example, wildlife officials will learn to be more respectful moving forward towards animals. 

Beth Pratt, California’s executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, wrote in a Facebook post after attending the ceremony that the burial helped her “achieve some measure of peace” while grieving the animal’s death.

“I can also imagine P-22 at peace now, with such a powerful and caring send-off to the next place,” Pratt wrote. “As we laid him to rest, a red-tailed hawk flew overhead and called loudly, perhaps there to help him on his journey.”

P-22’s story is unique and inspiring even when sad; born about 12 years ago in the western Santa Monica Mountains he had to leave due to conflict with his father combined with difficulty finding a potential mate before ultimately making his way across two heavily trafficked freeways into Griffith Park where he was eventually captured by a wildlife biologist via trail cam footage in 2012. Sadly, last December P-22 was captured from a residential backyard after being hit by a car according to examinations which further revealed a skull fracture along with skin infection and diseases affecting both kidneys and liver leading him having been euthanized only five days later.

in News
Related Posts
A handicapped parking sign at Rancho Sierra Vista with Boney Mountain in the background. Photo: NPS / Ana Beatriz Cholo.
News

NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Comment period open until end of the month The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period...
News

Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.   The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with...
News, Upbeat Beat

Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle...
News

LAPD Data Shows Record Number of Identity Theft Reports in 2022

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Thank you to the Palisades community for being so vigilant and helping...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot Developed at UCLA

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...

Photo: Westside Estate Agency
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

By Dolores Quintana It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the...
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...
News

City of Malibu Will Begin Hybrid Remote and In-Person City Council Meetings

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

March 27 start date for return of in-person City Council meetings The Malibu City Council voted on January 23, 2023...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia to Take Action Against Car Thefts

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council LAPD Senior Lead Officer, Brian Espin reported on an attempted rape at Will...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

LAFD Rescues Injured 67-Year-Old Hiker From Remote Pacific Palisades Trail

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Woman airlifted to hospital in fair condition following Thursday rescue LAFD crews rescued an injured hiker from remote trail area...
News

LA County Facilities to Display Progress Pride Flag During June Celebrations

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Brings Square Slices to Palisades Village

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

New pizzeria concept from CPK now open  By Dolores Quintana ROCA Pizza, a new venture by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR