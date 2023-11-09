Multi-Car Accident Claims the Life of Postal Carrier Miguel Hernandez Jr. in Brentwood

Photo: GoFundMe and BCC

Support Fund Launched, Hernandez’s Kindness, Love For Family Remembered

By Dolores Quintana

The Brentwood Community Council’s newsletter announced the tragic death of Pacific Palisades U.S. Postal worker Miguel Hernandez Jr. in Brentwood, CA.

The email noted, “On Friday, October 28th, a multi-car accident on Sunset Boulevard near Gretna Green tragically resulted in a fatality.  It has been reported that a postal carrier who worked at the Pacific Palisades Post Office branch, Miguel Hernandez, Jr., perished in the accident. A memorial has been set up near the scene of the tragedy, a sad reminder of a life taken far too soon.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to defray the cost of his funeral arrangements and to help his wife, Aracely, who is studying for her Master’s degree, and his three-year-old daughter. When the accident occurred, he reportedly was on his way home from work to join his family at a pumpkin patch. 

Members of the Pacific Palisades Facebook group said they were devastated by the news as Miguel Hernandez was known to be kind, loved his family greatly, and was a hard worker and known and liked among the community.

