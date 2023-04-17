Multi-Car Crash on Pacific Coast Highway Leaves Two in Critical Condition

Five Cars and Seven People Were Involved in the Accident

By Staff Writer

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 as reported by the LAFD website. The accident involved a total of five cars, although the exact details of the incident have not been released by authorities.

According to reports, two individuals sustained critical injuries, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services were quickly called to the scene to assist the injured parties. However, there is currently no information available regarding the ages or genders of those involved in the collision.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown at this time, and it is unclear whether or not any charges will be filed against any of the drivers involved.

Accidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the importance of being vigilant while driving, especially on busy roads such as the Pacific Coast Highway. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and obey traffic laws at all times to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.