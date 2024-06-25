Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody

An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless suspect is in custody and facing multiple felony charges after carrying out a series of assaults along the Santa Monica beach, SMPD announced on Monday.

The assaults occurred in the 1300 block of the beach. Three unrelated victims, including an elderly woman and a 17-year-old, were given medical attention on scene, authorities said. One victim was a bystander who was injured after attempting to intervene. The adolescent was transported to a hospital for serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.

In a video captured by YouTube channel @Santa Monica Closeup, a witness described hearing screaming by lifeguard tower #13 where a man was attacking a woman. After the female witness pushed the suspect off his victim, she says he bit her ear and attempted to remove her pants. The suspect, according to the interviewee, then attempted to drown the third victim in the water before authorities arrived.

SMPD is actively investigating the situation at the time of this writing. More information will be provided once the case is presented to the District Attorney.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.