Muse Lead Singer Puts Malibu Mansion on Market for Nearly $6M

By Zach Armstrong

Matt Bellamy, lead singer and frontman of popular indie-rock band Muse, has put his Malibu mansion on the market for $5.9 million, Realtor.com stated.

Boasting six bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 3,685-square-foot property was purchased by Bellamy in 2016 for $2.6 million; his second residential purchase in the area, according to the Los Angeles Times. Built in 1989 and located in Malibu’s Point Dume neighborhood, features include arched doorways, beamed ceilings, picture windows, sliding glass doors and a fenced backyard.

Visitors of the property can stay in its one-bedroom, one-bath guest suite which comes with a kitchen and private entrance. Additional amenities include a three-car garage with a lounge area and storage space, a wood-burning fireplace, and ocean/mountain views from the fireplace.

Bellamy’s band has achieved international popularity thanks to hits such as “Uprising”, “Supermassive Black Hole”, “Hysteria” and “Madness.” This has come along with several accolades for the British band including two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards and eight NME Awards. Muse, which also consists of Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme, has sold tens of millions of albums.