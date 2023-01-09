Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home
* Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30M Palisades Home
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village
January 11, 2023 Staff Writer
Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...
Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library
January 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...
Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...
Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades
January 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million
January 8, 2023 Staff Writer
Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land By Dolores Quintana Joe Russo, of...
California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in the State
January 8, 2023 Staff Writer
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime
January 5, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports By Sam Catanzaro According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to Los Angeles County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening on the Westside
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
January 4, 2023 Staff Writer
Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022 By Dolores Quintana It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen,...
