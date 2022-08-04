Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area

Photo: Facebook (@NatenAls).

Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic 

By Dolores Quintana

The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has reopened its indoor dining areas and you can now have a seat inside the New York-style deli from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. daily. 

The restaurant was opened in 1945 by partners and friends Nate Rimer and Al Mendelson on North Beverly Drive. After 70 years, the restaurant is now owned by Shelli and Irving Azoff, who are longtime patrons of the restaurant and are now the guiding forces behind the deli. Irving Azoff is formerly a music industry executive and film producer as well as being CEO of Ticketmaster and Executive Chairman of LiveNation. He is now Chairman of Full Stop Entertainment and on the boards of Starz and IMG.

Their aim, as stated by the restaurant’s website is “bringing classic deli favorites and more to new generations of customers. We honor the proud traditions of our past while working to create new traditions and favorites. We stand behind the humble ideals that have guided Nate’n Al’s for over 70 years: quality ingredients, service with heart, and food we’re proud to share with our friends.”

The restaurant does have the standards of a New York deli menu but has added California favorites like avocado toast, breakfast burritos and babka french toast as well as Shelli’s crudite which includes hummus and is named after one of the owners.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, News

Draycott Partnering With Organization to Help Families Separated at Border

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Palisades restaurant teaming up with This Is About Humanity for Community Hour this month By Dolores Quintana The Draycott in...

Santa Monica-based Top Level 14U Baseball Team pose for a photo after winning the 2022 Easton Elite World Series in Florida. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Raised $10,000 in Grants for Local Organizations and Nonprofits

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

2022 grantees include Palisades Charter High School, Canyon Elementary School, Pride Booster Club, Resilient Palisades, PPTFH, Palisades Village Green, PAPA...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

LA City Council to vote on bill that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers...
News, Video

Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Candidate Statements

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

PPCC area and at-large elections 2022 candidate statements Read the candidate statements for the 11 candidates vying for seats on...
News, Real Estate, Video

Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...

Photo: The Beverly Hills Estates.
News, Real Estate

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere

July 30, 2022

Read more
July 30, 2022

Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property By Dolores Quintana Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Pacific Palisades Pierre Koenig-Designed Mansion on Market

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

$4.5 million price tag for property By Dolores Quintana The mansion designed by architect Pierre Koenig for Robert and Alice...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
News

Hike With a Cop in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

This Sunday, 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a “hike with a...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Palisades Auto Thief Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree

July 29, 2022

Read more
July 29, 2022

Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...

Photo: Facebook (@PizzanaLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion

July 27, 2022

Read more
July 27, 2022

Pizzana opening Silverlake location By Dolores Quintana Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR