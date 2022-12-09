National Charity League Hosts Fashion Show for Charity at the Brentwood Country Club

Photo: Hal Horowitz Photography

December 4 event collects donations for the Mar Vista Family Center, Hollygrove, and the Ronald McDonald House

By Keemia Zhang

On Sunday, December 4th, the Westside Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) hosted their annual Tea and Fashion Show at the Brentwood Country Club. 

The event featured a catwalk participated in by sophomore students from Lincoln, Jams and Santa Monica High School, with volunteers displaying clothing donations from various Palisades Village vendors. Freshmen members organized logistics, decoration, and setup for the event. 

Following the show, a Toy Drive took place to collect donations for the Mar Vista Family Center, Hollygrove, and the Ronald McDonald House. Charities are chosen on a basis of organizational need and member presentation. 

“The fashion show is [the girls’] opportunity to get up and do something out of their comfort zone and learn skills, poise, presence, and to express their personal style,” says NCL Westside President Melissa Rawlins. 

“I am most proud of the girls getting up there on the stage. As a mom, looking at the younger girls, knowing how nervous everybody is and how happy they [felt] once it’s done and they all get to be proud of their accomplishment is really special.” 

The Westside Chapter of the NCL, comprising local mothers and daughters from seventh to twelfth grade, was founded in 2010, and aims to help participants “come together in a commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.” The National Charity League is a “multi-generational philanthropic organization” that helps 6,000 charities nationwide annually.

in Charity, Community, Upbeat Beat
