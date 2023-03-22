National Charity League Westside Chapter Empowers Young Women With Panel Discussion at the Brentwood Country Club

March 12 panel featured panelists representing the fields of education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing and sports.

The National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Junior Class hosted a panel discussion of dynamic women in careers selected by NCL members at the Brentwood Country Club this last Sunday.

The panelists for the event were: Julie Dau, Marketing Coordinator at Disney Music Group and Lifestyle Content Creator; Dana Gonzalez, Director of the Upper School and Gender Studies teacher at Brentwood School; Cara Natterson, MD, Pediatrician, Consultant, New York Times bestselling author, and Co-Founder/CEO of Order of Magnitude (a company dedicated to flipping puberty positive); and Alec Spivack, Director of Partnership Strategy for the Los Angeles Rams, and sports enthusiast with an obsession for innovative and strategic marketing campaigns.

The event began with a skills session where tips and tricks were given on “how to network” and navigate the “art of a conversation.”

The Westside Ticktockers concluded segments networking with the NCL Westside Chapter’s very own Patronesses (NCL Westside moms) who have experience in a wide range of areas such as law, entertainment, journalism, jewelry design, sales, marketing, technology, non-profit/government, entrepreneurship, interior design, and more.

The National Charity League Westside is a Non-Profit Organization that has over has over 250 active members serving over 15 philanthropic partners across Los Angeles. The organization continues to encourage community service and volunteering opportunities for mothers and their daughters in grades 7-12. The NCL core program is for mothers and their daughters, grades 7–12, to participate in a program that embraces philanthropy, leadership and culture. Members give back to the community while forming healthy, unforgettable bonds with their mothers.