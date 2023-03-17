Negotiations for Malibu School District Progressing, Officials Say

City of Malibu  and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Complete draft of key deliverables

By Sam Catanzaro

Negotiations between Santa Monica and Malibu to create an independent Malibu school district are progressing, according to city officials this week.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the City of Malibu have completed a draft of one of three important documents necessary in the plan to create two distinct school districts – Malibu Unified and Santa Monica Unified.

At Monday’s Malibu City Council meeting, Deputy City Attorney Christine Wood gave updates on the progress made since November. According to her statement, they have drafted a tentative revenue-sharing agreement, outlined an operational agreement detailing what assistance Malibu will need from Santa Monica’s school district, and anticipate beginning work soon on a joint powers agreement creating a third-party public agency to manage the transition.

Wood added that while progress is being made, it is not happening as quickly as desired. The framework for negotiations was agreed upon in November and aims to submit the proposal to Los Angeles County by May for review by the California Board of Education before appearing on ballots in March 2024. The most optimistic timeline for completion of both respective school districts would be July 1, 2024, though it is expected to take longer than that.

Officials will meet at a mediation session next month on March 21. This week both councils within the cities met in closed sessions to discuss district matters, with Santa Monica voting 4-3 to join their school district in appealing against Los Angeles County Committee decisions. In addition, their recent vote opposed a petition requiring school trustees be elected by district instead of at large according to their current Charter system; guaranteeing elected board members ties with either Santa Monica or Malibu.

in News
Related Posts
News

Are You Staying in the Palisades Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Pacific Palisades residents, what are your travel plans...

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.
News

Court Upholds City of Los Angeles Decision on Proposed Eldercare Facility in Pacific Palisades

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Residents association appeal rejected as court defers to City’s judgment on compatibility with neighborhood A judge in California’s Second District...
News

LA City Council Calls for Report on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two Legendary Burger and Pizza Restaurants Opening Shared Malibu Storefront

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Irv’s Burgers & Prince Street Pizza to Co-Share Malibu Country Mart space  By Dolores Quintana Irv’s Burgers is a staple...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Committee Passes Motion to Consider Lower Sidewalk and Park Vending Fees

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

A handicapped parking sign at Rancho Sierra Vista with Boney Mountain in the background. Photo: NPS / Ana Beatriz Cholo.
News

NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Comment period open until end of the month The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period...
News

Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.   The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with...
News, Upbeat Beat

Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle...

Photo: NPS.
News

Mountain Lion P-22 Buried in the Santa Monica Mountains Tribal Ceremony

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

March 4 burial for Southern California’s most famous mountain lion at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains On...
News

LAPD Data Shows Record Number of Identity Theft Reports in 2022

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Thank you to the Palisades community for being so vigilant and helping...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot Developed at UCLA

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...

Photo: Westside Estate Agency
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

By Dolores Quintana It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the...
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR