New Abbot Kinney Clothing Store Will Host Art Galleries and Workshops

By Zach Armstrong

A new store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard seems to host art exhibits, host circulation workshops, introduce sustainable clothing brands, all while enhancing the local cooperative community.

Hence the name, “Circular Library” located at 1221 Abbot Kinney, is an upcycling project between clothing brands LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE that focuses on responsible fashion with circularity.

For LE CASHMERE, naturally-shed hair of goats is collected and used to cause no harm to animals. The brand’s harvesters use a special combing method to collect the hair, which is naturally shed in spring. According to the company, the thinnest and longest Mongolian cashmere certified by the Sustainable Material Lab is used.

Since its 2012 launch, upcycling fashion brand RE; CODE, has collaborated with independent designers, supported the socially underprivileged, hosts the ‘RE; Table’ upcycling workshop, and participates in various art fairs around the world. Clothing items sold include jackets, sweaters, bags, tops, bottoms, dresses, skirts and more.

“We know that our sustainable clothing lines, LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE, will resonate with the local community and the lifestyle.” said Lead of the Circular Library project, Brandon Yu, in a statement. “We believe the guests will appreciate the upcycling workshop to experience the resource circulation firsthand,”

The store adds to the array of sustainable brands on Abbot Kinney Blvd. such as Everlane, Allbirds and Vuori, along with other spaces that are animal-friendly, health-centric, and which create an atmosphere that maintains local culture.

Regular store hours are Monday -Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.