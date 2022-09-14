New Coffee Shop Opens in Santa Monica Canyon

RustiCoffee now up and running

By Dolores

Owner Tara Amiel has opened RustiCoffee in Santa Monica Canyon at 169 West Channel Road as reported by Circling The News. It is the former spot where The Sunrise Brew used to be.

The new cafe sells coffee and latte drinks made with Stumptown brand coffee as well as smoothies and iced teas. On the menu is a chicken Caprese sandwich, applewood smoked ham and brie sandwich with pickles and mustard aioli, ham, egg and cheese croissants and avocado toast. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy chocolate chip cookies and maple currant and mixed berry scones off the pastry menu.

According to Circling The News, Amiel is from Virginia and started by buying her first restaurant at age 21 in her home state after working in her mother’s family restaurant. She then relocated to London and attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School. When she moved to Los Angeles, she worked for the Marmalade Group and chef and restauranteur Hans Röckenwagner.