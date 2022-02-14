New Composting Law For California

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved: Palisades Today – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved * Boy Scouts Partner With Councilman Mike Bonin...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...
Video

Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...

Photo Credit: Andres Ospina
Education, News

Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method  By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...

Photo: Facebook, Alligator Cracking Photo.
News

La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR