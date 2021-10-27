New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel

David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn

By Dolores Quintana

A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a five-star Malibu hotel

David Fricaud has been appointed executive chef of the five-star boutique hotel, The Malibu Beach Inn’s restaurant the Carbon Beach Club Restaurant as reported by Hospitality.com.

Chef Fricaud will be in charge of the restaurant, in-room dining service, the hotel’s banquet operations, and curbside dining offerings.

Fricaud is leaving his most recent position as Executive Chef of the French Consulate. Hospitality.com lists his career highlights as “chef de cuisine of the French restaurant Méridien in Abu Dhabi; sous chef at the Concorde-Lafayette Hotel in Paris; executive chef at Le Relais de la Malmaison; executive chef at Publicis Drugstore, where he led a team of more than thirty chefs; and executive chef of LAFARQUES in Belgium. David also held various culinary positions in Southern California including executive chef of Lavender Bistro and chef de cuisine at Pitchoun Bakery. Chef David was a semifinalist on ‘Top Chef’…”