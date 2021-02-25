New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.

Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from Chautauqua turning onto PCH. This video was brought to you by Morpheus Design INC.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Video

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
Video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
News

Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...

P-22. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
Video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
News, Video

American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
Video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
News, Real Estate

Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
News, Video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 19, 2021

Read more
February 19, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...

Harvest Apple Pie from WInston Pies. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
Video

Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that...
News, Video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
News

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR