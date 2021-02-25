Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from Chautauqua turning onto PCH. This video was brought to you by Morpheus Design INC.
New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend
February 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade
February 23, 2021 Palisades News
P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location
February 18, 2021 Staff Writer
Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
