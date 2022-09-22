New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

By Dolores Quintana

While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular. 

Unavoidable delays have caused the already planned West LA takeout and delivery service to open prior to the planned sit down restaurant.

Kerry Seaton-Stewart, great-granddaughter to Willie Mae Seaton and owner of the New Orleans restaurant where the chain began said, as quoted by Eater Los Angeles, “As we have all learned over the past two years, it’s important to be able to adapt.” and admitted to Eater Los Angeles that the new Colony menu will not be as large as the sit down restaurants in New Orleans and the upcoming one in Venice, but will offer favorites that fans of the James Beard Award winning restaurant would expect. Delivery can also be scheduled through Postmates and Uber Eats. 

