New Palisades Pizzeria Set for Late Fall Opening

Photo: Facebook (@Roca Pizza).

Roca Pizza redies Palisades Village space

Roca Pizza has let it known on their Instagram account that their new location in the Pacific Palisades is being readied for a late Fall opening. While there is no specific date, Roca posted a photo of the inside of the building under construction three weeks ago on September 26 as another Instagram post with their co-founder Esther Rosenfield. The most recent photo is of the outside of the restaurant wrapped with a grey Roca banner that covers the windows and doors completely. 

The founding of Roca Pizza is described on their website and it says, “ROCA is the latest creation of California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) Co-founder Rick Rosenfield and his wife Esther, who became enamored with a Roman-style street food while on vacation in Rome. They were stuck by the uniqueness of the crispy crust, light airy top and freshness of the ingredients, saw the natural synergy with the abundance of fresh farm to table ingredients available in California, and decided to bring their reimagined version to their home state.”

Roca uses dough that is made with a 72-hour cold fermentation process and is cut in the Roman style with scissors.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Free Samples Return to Trader Joe’s Markets

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
News, Upbeat Beat, Wellness

Meet the Adoptable Pets at Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Video

Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
News

LA City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Still Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.

Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App.
Fire, News

LAFD Contains Pacific Palisades Brush Fire

October 17, 2022

Read more
October 17, 2022

Sunday night brush fire contained with no damaged structures By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Fire Department crews prevented a Pacific...
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022

October 17, 2022

Read more
October 17, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
News, Real Estate

$80,000 Per Month for Bel-Air The One’s Electricity Bills

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Photo: Noel Kleinman.
News, Real Estate

Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Actor and comedian buys 1,840 square foot ranch house  By Dolores Quintana Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a...
News, Video

President Biden Visits West Los Angeles VA as Veterans Protest Purple Line Extension

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...

Photo: Facebook (@CityofMalibu).
News

Malibu City Council Declares Local Emergency to Facilitate Removal of Homeless Encampments During Peak Wildfire Season

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on September 27, 2022, initiating a program for reducing...
News

LA City Council Scandal Continues as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...

Branzino from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: tallulasrestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list By Dolores Quintana  Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR