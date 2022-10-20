New Palisades Pizzeria Set for Late Fall Opening

Roca Pizza redies Palisades Village space

Roca Pizza has let it known on their Instagram account that their new location in the Pacific Palisades is being readied for a late Fall opening. While there is no specific date, Roca posted a photo of the inside of the building under construction three weeks ago on September 26 as another Instagram post with their co-founder Esther Rosenfield. The most recent photo is of the outside of the restaurant wrapped with a grey Roca banner that covers the windows and doors completely.

The founding of Roca Pizza is described on their website and it says, “ROCA is the latest creation of California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) Co-founder Rick Rosenfield and his wife Esther, who became enamored with a Roman-style street food while on vacation in Rome. They were stuck by the uniqueness of the crispy crust, light airy top and freshness of the ingredients, saw the natural synergy with the abundance of fresh farm to table ingredients available in California, and decided to bring their reimagined version to their home state.”

Roca uses dough that is made with a 72-hour cold fermentation process and is cut in the Roman style with scissors.