New Pizzeria Brings NYC Style to Palisades

Robert Flutie Hopes To Replicate The New York City Quality of Pizza Parlors Where Families Can Hang Out After Events For Affordable and Quality Food.

By Zach Armstrong

Flour Pizzeria & Café has opened up shop at 847 Vía De La Paz in Pacific Palisades, sharing a space with Estate Coffee.

The restaurant’s owner Robert Flutie moved to Palisades two decades ago to run the Los Angeles office of Flutie Entertainment. With his new pizzeria, he hopes to replicate the New York City quality of pizza parlors where families can hang out after events for affordable and quality food. At Flour, two slices and a drink costs approximately $9.

On the website yelp.com, one reviewer of the restaurant commented “I’ve been looking for an NY pizza spot in the Palisades and I finally found one! The pizza here is like heaven – it’s light, tasty, and made with high quality ingredients. It seems like they constantly have pies coming out of the oven. Do not miss their house special! It’s a little sweet and spicy at the same time.”

Flour is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling (424) 330-0220.