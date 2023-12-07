New Pizzeria Filling In Former Roca Pizza Location

Patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas perfected at Jemma restaurant in Hollywood

Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has announced a new establishment via Instagram Jemma Pizzeria, a dedicated pizza spot poised to open in the previous location of Roca pizza at the Palisades Village development under the ownership of Rick Caruso.

At Jemma Pizzeria, patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas crafted using the identical dough and sauce recipes perfected at Kalb’s recently launched Jemma restaurant in Hollywood, LA Eater Reported. Kalb told LA Eater that almost all of the equipment left behind by Roca is new, streamlining the transition to Jemma Pizzeria in just a few weeks. Given the limited interior space and minimal outdoor seating available, the pizzeria is expected to primarily focus on takeout and delivery services.

While the precise menu for the Palisades location is yet to be finalized, Jemma Hollywood offers a standard margherita alongside a spicier soppressata variation incorporating honey and Calabrian chiles. Departing from strict adherence to traditional Italian cuisine, Kalb incorporates popular American elements, such as serving pizza with ranch dressing, across his establishments. Additionally, Kalb intends to feature stacked sandwiches reminiscent of the beloved schiacciata bread seen at venues like Venice’s All’Antico Vinaio.