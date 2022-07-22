New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus

Renderings: Gensler.

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City has published a draft of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR)–including new renderings–for the proposed plans from Apple to build a new campus in the city at Venice and National boulevards as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

The project has been named Culver Crossing and actually sits on two land parcels, one at 8833 and 8825 National Boulevard and 8771 Washington in Culver City, and the second at d 8876, 8884, 8886, and 8888 Venice Boulevard and 8827 and 8829 National Boulevard in Los Angeles, California for a grand total of 4.46 acres. 

The current plan would involve the demolition of three of the existing buildings including 105,047 square feet of space which would allow the project to build the new campus which would consist of the proposed 536,000 square feet of the integrated office complex. The complex would have two buildings which according to the EIR would be comprised of building one, which would be four stories, measuring up to 56 feet in height to the top of the roofline, with a three-level subterranean garage containing 478 vehicular parking spaces and 51 bicycle parking spaces and Building 2 which would be four to five stories, measuring 56 feet to 75 feet in height to the top of the roof, with a three-level subterranean garage containing 738 vehicular parking spaces and 124 bicycle parking spaces. 

This complex would be able to hold about 2,400 employees and other occupants. There would also be room for “associated production spaces for multimedia content creation and capture”. Proposed employee amenities would include an “employee cafeteria, coffee stations, employee shuttle service” and a “7,120 square feet publicly accessible, privately maintained amenity area along Washington Boulevard.”

The designer of record is now Gensler. Groundbreaking for building one is expected in early 2023 with completion coming in the fourth quarter of 2024 and building two beginning in the third quarter of 2023 with completion coming in the fourth quarter of 2025. The projected opening date for the entire complex is 2026 and would of course be dependent on Culver City and Los Angeles City approvals.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Architect John Parkinson’s Riviera Estate Sells for $14.2 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Woodacre Estate bought by real estate magnate Mark Weinstein By Dolores Quintana Architect John Parkinson’s estate in Santa Monica has...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Richard Hollander lists Casale Road By Dolores Quintana Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break...
News

Several Local Mountain Lion Sightings Lately

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Submitted by the Brentwood Community Council There have been several evening sightings over the last week or so of an...
News

Nomination Period Open For City Council Candidates In Malibu’s November 2022 Election

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

The nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election opened on...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Please pay attention to 2 community events I will...

Photo: Facebook (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, News

Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar By Dolores Quintana Heading to the beach?...
News, Upbeat Beat

Deaf Theatre Group Debuts a Fresh Take on Sophocles’s Oedipus at the Getty Villa

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

The J. Paul Getty Museum and Los Angeles’s Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre present a thrilling fresh take on Sophocles’s...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday  A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening.  According...
News

See’s Candy Closes Palisades Village Store

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Store closed as of July 16 See’s Candy has closed permanently in Pacific Palisades.  The store, located in Palisades Village...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
News, Video

Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...

Lindsey Buckingham performing in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Real Estate

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million By Dolores Quintana In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham...

Photo: Brooks Baxter, Amplify Real Estate Marketing
News, Real Estate

Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

The parking lot and playground at 772-798 Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica City Council Looking Into Using Beachfront Land for Homeless Veterans

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Council votes to review title of 1888 deed of land just north of Jonathan Club By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR