New Weekly Zoom Meeting Connects Palisades Residents, Shares Critical Wildfire Recovery Updates

In response to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Pacific Palisades, residents Lou Kamer and Anthony Marguleas have launched a new weekly Zoom meeting aimed at fostering community connection and providing critical information to those affected.

The inaugural meeting occurred at 6 p.m. on Monday. Access to the meeting can be found at palizoom.com. A summary of the meeting notes, and sessions will be recorded for later viewing at yourpaliresource.com.

“This meeting is a space for residents to come together and stay informed,” said Kamer. “We’re here to answer questions, dispel misinformation, and make sure everyone is on the same page.”

Councilmember Traci Park’s remarks at the first meeting included acknowledging the profound impact of the wildfires, stating, “These last 27 days have been horrific for our community. My heart breaks for each of you, and I want you to know that I will be here every step of the way.” Park highlighted ongoing recovery efforts, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s initial debris removal work and the upcoming involvement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She also addressed concerns over insurance claims and the safety of standing structures.

Anthony Marguleas provided an overview of the local real estate market, noting a significant drop in land values in affected areas. However, he expressed optimism about the community’s long-term recovery, reassuring residents that property values would eventually rebound as rebuilding progresses.