New York Film Academy in Los Angeles Offers Summer Camps, Programs

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles is hosting several summer camps for teenagers and kids, providing practical training in disciplines within the film, media and performing arts industries. 

Students work on exciting projects and learn the latest techniques and tools within their chosen creative field while studying under the direction and mentorship of experienced NYFA faculty. 

While strengthening students’ skills in collaboration, presentation, critique and time management, NYFA’s summer camps also help students forge a creative path as they pursue their chosen fields. 

“This is a valuable opportunity for young artists to find their creative voice and forge a creative path. Our students create polished, advanced level work that can be showcased on resumes and applications,” said Chris Pettoni, NYFA’s director of youth and special programs at the Los Angeles campus. 

Programs for kids ages 10-13 and 14-17 range from one week to three and six weeks in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Photography, 3D Animation, Game Design and more. 

Longer programs have residential options available for students outside of Los Angeles. 

“Our students learn by doing. We introduce them to the foundations of these different disciples by guiding them through a curriculum in which they’re making films, writing scripts, taking photos, creating games and animation and performing in front of the camera,” Pettoni said. 

To learn more and register for NYFA’s summer opportunities, visit https://www.nyfa.edu/location/nyfa-los-angeles/

 “six weeks in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Photography, 3D Animation, Game Design and more”. Once that change is made, this content is approved. Attached is our photo as well.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

Top Freerunners Set to Compete at ‘Kings of the Concrete’ in Venice Beach

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

The event marks a new chapter in the evolution of Kings of the Concrete, which began as a digital contest...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Stops Can Now be Adopted

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

A new effort by Santa Monica aims to supplement city maintenance crews and increase engagement around public transit The City...
News, Video

(Video) A Myriad of Ways to Unlock Your Beauty Offered at Mirror Mirror Med Spa

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

For More Info, Go To Mirrormedspa.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/KJ6rMHm6wj pic.twitter.com/hRl6JlLSNy — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) April 23, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Palisades High School Holds First Day at New Santa Monica Location

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Months After the Wildfires, Pali High Will No Longer Hold Classes Via Zoom and Have Them in a Temporary Santa...
Hard, News

Mayor Announces Self-Certification and AI Permitting Initiatives for Palisades Fire Recovery

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, under Colonel Swenson, has cleared 500 properties in the Palisades, enabling rebuilding to begin...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Revote Planned for Malibu School District Split

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

Committee’s Initial Rejection of Malibu’s Petition Faces Procedural Challenge A Los Angeles County committee narrowly voted to reject a proposal...

Photo: LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official
News, Upbeat

Disaster Relief Fair to Offer Resources for Homeowners Affected by Wildfires

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

The event will feature representatives from various city and county departments, including experts on property ownership, tax assistance, and disaster...
News

Cali Camp Welcomes Los Angeles Campers

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Roam streams, meadows and oak trees in the heart of rock-lined Topanga Canyon this summer at Cali...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

One Arrested, One Suspect at Large in Santa Monica Ocean Front Walk Stabbing

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398 Police have arrested one suspect and are...
News, Upbeat

Building Permit Fees to be Waived for Palisades Fire Victims, Mayor Announces

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The waived fees and new initiatives build on emergency orders designed to unlock innovation and prioritize getting residents back home...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Residents Reunite Months After Wildfires at ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Three Months After the Devastating Wildfires, Palisadians Reconnected at Clover Park for a Day of Music, Games, Food and More...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Complex Proposed to Replace 1940s Mar Vista Fourplex

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Plans call for the demolition of the four-unit structure, which was reportedly sold in November for $1.9 million A 1940s-era...
Hard, News

LADWP Cites 114-Year-Old Court Ruling to Defend Against Lawsuits Over Pacific Palisades Fire

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The legal strategy comes in response to a growing wave of lawsuits that claim LADWP’s alleged mismanagement contributed to the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Siblings Stabbed on Santa Monica Beach

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach A brother and sister were hospitalized...
News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR