New York Film Academy in Los Angeles Offers Summer Camps, Programs

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles is hosting several summer camps for teenagers and kids, providing practical training in disciplines within the film, media and performing arts industries.

Students work on exciting projects and learn the latest techniques and tools within their chosen creative field while studying under the direction and mentorship of experienced NYFA faculty.

While strengthening students’ skills in collaboration, presentation, critique and time management, NYFA’s summer camps also help students forge a creative path as they pursue their chosen fields.

“This is a valuable opportunity for young artists to find their creative voice and forge a creative path. Our students create polished, advanced level work that can be showcased on resumes and applications,” said Chris Pettoni, NYFA’s director of youth and special programs at the Los Angeles campus.

Programs for kids ages 10-13 and 14-17 range from one week to three and six weeks in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Photography, 3D Animation, Game Design and more.

Longer programs have residential options available for students outside of Los Angeles.

“Our students learn by doing. We introduce them to the foundations of these different disciples by guiding them through a curriculum in which they’re making films, writing scripts, taking photos, creating games and animation and performing in front of the camera,” Pettoni said.

To learn more and register for NYFA’s summer opportunities, visit https://www.nyfa.edu/location/nyfa-los-angeles/

“six weeks in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Photography, 3D Animation, Game Design and more”. Once that change is made, this content is approved. Attached is our photo as well.