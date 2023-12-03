Newly-Built $14M Palisadian Home Includes Cabana and Private Theater

The Lower Level Invites Entertainment and Relaxation With a Wine Room and a Fully Equipped Gym

In the heart of the esteemed Huntington enclave in Pacific Palisades lies a modern Italian Villa located at 839 Toyopa Drive on the market for nearly $14 million.

Upon entry, the grand main floor captivates with lofty ceilings, encompassing a living room, family room, kitchen, dining area, and a sophisticated office with handcrafted built-ins, all flowing effortlessly into the backyard retreat.

Step outside to experience resort-style living with an elegant pool, inviting spa, stylish cabana for entertaining, and a BBQ area. Upstairs, discover four en-suite bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite. This sanctuary offers a cozy fireplace, a generous balcony overlooking the backyard, two walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bathroom with custom finishes.

The lower level invites entertainment and relaxation with a private theater for movie nights, a wine room, a fully equipped gym, and a rejuvenating steam shower. Also, find two more en-suite bedrooms and the laundry room. Every facet of this home has been meticulously designed for a harmonious and elegant living experience. From the impressive architecture to the finest finishes and fixtures, no detail has been overlooked.

The property is listed by Jacqueline Chernov of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/839-toyopa-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1431254891341407481/.