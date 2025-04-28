Newly-Built Ocean Front Walk Home Lists for Nearly $14M

A 300-square-foot space on the ground level is zoned for potential commercial use

A newly constructed beachfront home along Venice’s Ocean Front Walk has been listed for $13.888 million.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans approximately 4,500 square feet and was completed this year after more than nine years of planning and construction, according to Redfin. Built on a 2,518-square-foot lot, the residence features an open-concept design with wide-plank European white oak floors, custom cabinetry, marble countertops.

The property includes a rooftop deck measuring about 1,600 square feet with a hot tub and panoramic ocean views stretching from Malibu to Palos Verdes. A beachfront primary suite occupies the third level, complete with a spa-style bathroom and large walk-in closet.

Additional amenities include a five-car garage, a four-stop elevator, and a downstairs bonus area that could serve as an additional bedroom or an accessory dwelling unit. A 300-square-foot space on the ground level is zoned for potential commercial use.



The listing is held by David Yobs of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3011-Ocean-Front-Walk-Venice-CA-90291/2077872982_zpid/.