Newly Listed Pacific Palisades Home Offers Panoramic Ocean Views for a Cool $1.7M

An ocean-view, modern beach home in Pacific Palisades listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,795,000. Photo: Tiffany Angeles.

Home uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach

An ocean-view, modern beach home has been listed for $1,795,000 by Joyce Rey, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty. Located at 16321 Pacific Coast Hwy B, the approximately 1,926-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

“Uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach in an understated up-and-coming beachside community, this sun-filled beach home boasts sweeping ocean views from Palos Verdes to Malibu,” said Rey. “Few homes capture the essence of California living like this Pacific Palisades, ocean-view beach bungalow.” 

Recently renovated, this residence boasts floor-to-ceiling windows along two walls and bi-folding doors that open to a private entertainer’s patio overlooking the sandy beach and crashing waves. With vaulted 12-foot ceilings, this home features an open-concept living room and kitchen with a 10-foot island, plenty of storage and three-car side-by-side parking. The beautiful master suite has a bathroom with a soaking tub and dual sinks. In addition to a community pool and spa, there is a crosswalk for easy access to a beach with volleyball nets, swings, a bike boardwalk and surfing.  

To view the home, click here or contact Joyce Rey at 310-285-7529 or joyce@joycerey.com.

