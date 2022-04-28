Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming to Beverly Hills as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series.  She is appearing live at the Saban Theatre on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:00pm.  Seats are available until May 10th for $85.00 each at www.speakersla.com.

“Malala Yousafzai’s continued advocacy is an inspiration to those who fight for children throughout the globe” said Kathy Winterhalder, Founder of the Distinguished Speaker Series of Southern California. “She is a hero to so many.  The community interest in seeing her has been tremendous and has initiated the unusual decision to open up tickets to non-subscribers. 

There are not many young women who have survived an assassination attempt, or become the youngest Nobel Peace Laureate, or opened the largest library in Europe declaring “pens and books are the weapons that will defeat terrorism.”  Even with these accomplishments, Yousafzai does not consider herself extraordinary. That is “simply Malala,” as she would describe herself.

Born on July 12th, 1997, in Mingora, Pakistan, Yousafzai was enrolled in her father’s school in Pakistan at the age of four. Truly her father’s daughter, while other children were playing with toys, Yousafzai fantasized about giving lectures. Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, is a Pakistani educator, activist, and humanitarian who established a thriving school in their rural home in Swat Valley. 

Inspired by her father’s activism, Yousafzai began her campaign for girls’ education at age eleven with her anonymous blog for the BBC, Diary of a Pakistani Schoolgirl, about life under the Taliban. She soon began advocating publicly for girls’ education and would join her father on his visits to neighboring villages to recruit for the school. While he spoke to the men, she would speak to the women. Their crusade was the subject of a New York Times short documentary in 2009. Independently, Yousafzai began attracting international media attention and awards. Due to her increased prominence, in October 2012, she was shot in the head on her way home from school by a terrorist. Not only did she survive that horrific attack, but she also did not let that act of violence deter her from her mission. 

From her new home in England, she continued speaking up for the young girls. After months of surgery, she co-founded the Malala Fund to continue her campaign to see all girls in school. A year later, in December 2014, Yousafzai received the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work for education and equality at just 17 years old.  She graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics in 2020. Her best-selling memoir, I Am Malala, has been translated into more than 40 languages. 

The Distinguished Speaker Series is at the SABAN Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.  Yousafzai’s program begins at 7:00pm.  She is the last presenter of six talks offered as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series of the Westside.  Her evening will conclude with a half-hour unfiltered and candid question and answer session. Tickets to Malala Yousafzai are available until May 10th for $85.00 each and can be purchased by visiting our web site at www.speakersla.com.

in News
